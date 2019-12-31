ANNOUNCEMENT

Inbank AS

Inbank AS and Mokilizingas AB merger has been completed

The merger of Inbank AS and Mokilizingas AB is hereby completed. Inbank AS is now the legal successor of Mokilizingas AB. All assets, rights and obligations of Mokilizingas are transferred to Inbank Lithuanian branch as of 31.12.2019, the date of registration of the merger in the Estonian Commercial Register. Inbank will continue its operations in Lithuania under the business name of AS Inbank filialas.

The merger is intra-group and does not change the amount, content or nature of Inbank's assets. The financial results of the merging companies have been consolidated at Inbank level and made available to all Inbank investors through the information system of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The purpose of the merger is to simplify and harmonize the legal structure of the group and to create a more cost-effective management system.



Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 1,750 active partners and 550,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

