PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 30th December 2019 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:











Dividend Shares

Award Date: 30/12/2019

Allotment Price: £10.10 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/12/2019 Tim Watkin-Rees 314 15,443 Jon Marchant 61 3,031 Katy Wilde 48 2,358 Lewis Alcraft 134 6,583 Rachel Kentleton 28 1,400

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

-end-