PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 30th December 2019 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 30/12/2019
Allotment Price: £10.10
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/12/2019
|Tim Watkin-Rees
|314
|15,443
|Jon Marchant
|61
|3,031
|Katy Wilde
|48
|2,358
|Lewis Alcraft
|134
|6,583
|Rachel Kentleton
|28
|1,400
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
-end-
PayPoint plc
WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM