PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 30th December 2019 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
                                               

 

 

 		Dividend Shares
Award Date: 30/12/2019
Allotment Price: £10.10		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/12/2019
Tim Watkin-Rees31415,443
Jon Marchant613,031
Katy Wilde482,358
Lewis Alcraft1346,583
Rachel Kentleton281,400

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

