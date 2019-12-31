Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Air Compressor Market Research Report: By Type, Lubrication Type, Portability, Pressure, Application, Geographical Outlook - Industry Size, Share and Trend Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From garnering $902.9 million in 2018, the ASEAN air compressor market is predicted to generate $1,126.9 million by 2024, witnessing a 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).
A shift toward energy-efficient air compressors, flourishing automotive industry, and increasing construction activities are influencing the market positively. ASEAN, short for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, has Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia as its members. A mechanical device which is used for increasing the air pressure by reducing its volume is termed as an air compressor.
Based on lubrication, the ASEAN air compressor market is bifurcated into oil-flooded and oil-free. In 2018, the larger value share in the market was accounted for by oil-flooded compressors all throughout the historical period (2014-2018) due to their high demand across various industries owing to their ability to provide high pressure. In the forecast period, oil-free compressors are expected to witness the higher CAGR as they are being heavily deployed in the food & beverage industry and hospitals because they release clean air
An inclination toward oil-free compressors can be observed in the ASEAN air compressor market. Industries such as oil & gas, automotive, textile, food & beverage, power, chemical, and manufacturing use compressors in high numbers. Oil-flooded air compressors lead to condensation and contamination of the air, which is making many companies switch to oil-free variants. In the food & beverage industry, for product packaging and handling, oil-free compressors are being used. Further, due to their lower discharge pressure, these compressors consume approximately 6.0% less energy than the oil-flooded type, therefore are high in demand.
The flourishing automotive industry in the region is a major contributor to the ASEAN air compressor market growth. Such devices are heavily used in the automotive industry for a range of purposes, such as engine construction, tire inflation, air conditioning systems, and vehicle painting. Countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading car manufacturers here. In Indonesia, in 2018, 13.43 million cars were sold, compared to 1.22 million in 2017. Therefore, with increasing automobile sales and production, the demand for compressors in the region is growing.
ASEAN Air Compressor Market Segmentation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type
1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Lubrication Type
1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Portability
1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Pressure
1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Application
1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor
1.3.7 Market Segmentation by Country
1.3.8 Analysis Period
1.3.9 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Compressor Type
4.1.2 By Lubrication Type
4.1.3 By Portability
4.1.4 By Pressure
4.1.5 By Application
4.1.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5. ASEAN Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Type
5.2 By Lubrication Type
5.3 By Portability
5.4 By Pressure
5.5 By Application
5.6 By Country
5.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
5.8 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
5.9 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Country
Chapter 6. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Lubrication Type
6.3 By Portability
6.4 By Pressure
6.5 By Application
6.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
6.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 7. Malaysia Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Type
7.2 By Lubrication Type
7.3 By Portability
7.4 By Pressure
7.5 By Application
7.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
7.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 8. Thailand Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Type
8.2 By Lubrication Type
8.3 By Portability
8.4 By Pressure
8.5 By Application
8.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
8.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 9. Philippines Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Type
9.2 By Lubrication Type
9.3 By Portability
9.4 By Pressure
9.5 By Application
9.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
9.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 10. Vietnam Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Type
10.2 By Lubrication Type
10.3 By Portability
10.4 By Pressure
10.5 By Application
10.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
10.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 11. Singapore Market Size and Forecast
11.1 By Type
11.2 By Lubrication Type
11.3 By Portability
11.4 By Pressure
11.5 By Application
11.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
11.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 12. Rest of ASEAN Market Size and Forecast
12.1 By Type
12.2 By Lubrication Type
12.3 By Portability
12.4 By Pressure
12.5 By Application
12.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
12.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 List of Key Players
13.2 Ranking of Key Players
13.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
13.4 Recent Activities of Major Players
13.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players
Chapter 14. Company Profiles
14.1 Rechi Precision Co. Ltd.
14.2 Elgi Equipments Limited
14.3 Kaeser Kompressoren SE
14.4 Ingersoll-Rand plc
14.5 Atlas Copco AB
14.6 Kobe Steel Ltd.
14.7 Hitachi Ltd.
14.8 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.
14.9 BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG
14.10 BAUER COMP Holding GmbH
14.11 Fusheng Co. Ltd.
Chapter 15. Key Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4iptu
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: