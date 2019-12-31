Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Coated Fabric Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of the coated fabric market in the U.S. amounted to $4.5B in 2018, picking up by 4.6% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +5.5% from 2013 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 with an increase of 9.8% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the coated fabric market reached its peak figure level in 2018 and is likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.



Coated Fabric Production in the U.S.



In value terms, coated fabric production stood at $2.6B in 2018. Overall, coated fabric production, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 when production volume increased by 4.4% year-to-year. In that year, coated fabric production attained its peak level of $2.7B. From 2015 to 2018, coated fabric production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure.



Exports from the U.S.



Coated fabric exports from the U.S. amounted to 13K tonnes in 2018, dropping by -3% against the previous year. Overall, coated fabric exports continue to indicate a noticeable descent. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 when exports increased by 4.4% against the previous year. Exports peaked at 15K tonnes in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



In value terms, coated fabric exports amounted to $151M (estimates) in 2018. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +4.2% from 2013 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2015 when exports increased by 11% against the previous year. Exports peaked in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.



Imports into the U.S.



In 2018, the amount of coated fabrics imported into the U.S. amounted to 215K tonnes, growing by 9.5% against the previous year. Overall, the total imports indicated a buoyant increase from 2013 to 2018: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +12.0% over the last five-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, coated fabric imports increased by +76.1% against 2013 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 with an increase of 17% year-to-year. Imports peaked in 2018 and are likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.



In value terms, coated fabric imports stood at $1.1B (estimates) in 2018. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +6.9% over the period from 2013 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2014 when imports increased by 12% against the previous year. Over the period under review, coated fabric imports attained their maximum in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the near future.



