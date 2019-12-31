Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”)
31 December 2019
Notification is given that Owen Clarke, Senior Independent Director of Admiral, has stepped down as a member of Admiral’s Audit Committee with effect from 31 December 2019. The members of the Audit Committee are: Karen Green (Chair), Andy Crossley and Mike Brierley.
For further information please contact:
Marisja Kocznur, Investor Relations 029 20602034
James Carnduff, Communications 029 20434232
Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Admiral Group PLC
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM
