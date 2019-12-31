Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Assisted or Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live (direct or indirect), view of a physical, real-world environment in which certain elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input. In addition to a visual overlay, AR may also provide audio and tactile inputs to the user, and rely upon presence and positioning technologies to present location-specific sensory inputs and information to the user. In this manner, AR represents a blending of information technology and media within a real-world environment for the benefit of consumer, business, and industrial users.



Mixed Reality (MR) represents a form of hybrid reality in which physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real-time. With MR, either virtual objects are digitally mixed into reality or real-world objects are merged into virtual worlds. The latter case is sometimes referred to as Augmented Virtuality, and is one step closer to a more evolved Virtual Reality (VR), as real-world objects in a virtual world take on a sense of permanency with real objects, appearing to actually exist within the virtual world. Adding to this sense of permanency, real-world objects in a virtual world may be digitally controlled. Conversely, MR may also support the manipulation of virtual objects permanently placed in the real-world. In either scenario, MR will be an important aspect of telerobotics and other forms of teleoperation.



The primary goal of AR is to enrich the user's perception of the real-world, providing information and insights that otherwise would not be obtainable. AR use cases have grown substantially across many industry verticals within the last two years, providing significant market momentum, and indicating great promise to transform communications, content, and commerce across a wide range of sectors. The goals of MR are broad, yet directionally focused on a true merging of real and virtual worlds, which we believe will be a major catalyst for wide-spread acceptance and usage of VR across all major industry sectors.



This report assesses AR, MR, and other immersive technology components, the AR/MR ecosystem, and competitive landscape. The report evaluates market opportunities for hardware, software, and services. The analysis takes into consideration market drivers and constraints such as potential regulatory developments and associated implications. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis including forecasts for AR/MR by major hardware components, software, services, semiconductor components, and more for 2019 to 2024.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality

2.2 Augmented Reality vs. Virtual Reality and Merged Reality

2.3 Augmented Reality Value Chain

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Challenges

2.6 Augmented Reality Success Factors

2.7 Augmented Reality Investment Trend



3 Augmented Reality Ecosystem

3.1 AR Hardware vs. Software

3.2 Mobile AR vs. Dedicated Hardware

3.3 Marker Based Reality vs. Marker Less Reality

3.4 Mixed Reality and Reconfigurable Workforce

3.5 AR Application Landscape

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Competitive Landscape



4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 Consumer Awareness

4.2 Compelling Applications and Services and Services

4.3 Business-to-Business Services

4.4 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics



5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Global Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

5.2 Regional Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

5.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Forecast 2019 - 2024



6 Company Analysis



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Equipment (AR, MR, and VR) Providers

7.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.10 Semiconductor Companies

7.11 Smart City Systems Integrators

7.12 Social Media Companies

7.13 Software Developers



