Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Express and Small Parcels 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global express and small parcels market continues to be driven forward by e-commerce but there are challenges on the horizon in the shape of slowing global economies, lower international trade growth and cross-border reform. The Global Express and Small Parcels 2019 report examines these challenges whilst assessing the opportunities for growth within alternative delivery networks, cross-border B2C e-commerce.
The report also contains in-house market sizing, with both 5-year CAGR and 2019 full year estimates. There are also in-depth case studies of alternative delivery networks, including Amazon, Alibaba and JD.com's locker networks and analysis of how changes to foreign market access might impact on low cost e-retailers.
Finally, the report looks at the express market in regional terms - reviewing regional market structure and competitive landscape.
Exclusive Highlights
Key Questions the report asks and answers
This report contains
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Findings
2. The Global Express & Small Parcels Market
2.1 Alternative Delivery Networks
2.1.1 Trends in emerging and developed markets
2.1.2 Consumer expectations for alternative delivery methods
2.1.3 Case Studies for alternative delivery networks
2.1.4 Cost Implications of Alternative Delivery Networks
3. Express & Small Parcels - Case Study: Automotive Opportunities
3.1. Automotive aftermarket
4. Cross-Border E-Commerce: Issues Of Unfair Subsidy, Evasion And Counterfeiting
5. Global Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Forecast
5.1 Global Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth
5.2 Asia Pacific Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth
5.3 Europe Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth
5.4 Middle East & North Africa Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth
5.5 North America Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth
5.6 Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth
5.7 South America Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth
5.8 Sub-Saharan Africa Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth
6. Major Express Players.
6.1 Comparative Review of The Year
6.2. Asia Pacific
6.3 Europe
6.4 Middle East
6.5 North America
6.6 South America
Companies Mentioned
