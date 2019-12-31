Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The South African Tobacco Industry 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tobacco manufacturing industry in South Africa, that is estimated to be worth close to R30bn and supported by nearly 8 million adult tobacco users, continues to be seriously affected by the rampant growth in illicit cigarettes. The number of legally-declared cigarettes declined more than 20% between 2013 and 2018, while industry sources say the illegal trade grew to 33% of the total market in 2018. The industry contributed R10.9bn in excise duty to the fiscus in 2017/2018, a decline of nearly R2bn from 2015/16, despite increased taxes.



The rampant illicit trade in cigarettes is blamed for the reduction in cigarette sales volumes of multinational tobacco companies and lower leaf orders to the estimated 176 commercial tobacco farmers and 155 small-scale farmers. At the same time, the e-cigarette market is estimated to have grown to be worth R1bn but faces regulation in the form of the proposed Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill. Another key issue facing the industry is the government's plan to further tighten legislation on smoking and the introduction of plain packaging. Health concerns associated with tobacco are expected to continue to affect consumption.

This report covers the tobacco manufacturing industry, including the size and state of the industry and the factors that influence it. These include detailed descriptions of proposed legislation, the illicit tobacco trade and the e-cigarette market. There are profiles of 16 companies including British American Tobacco South Africa which is estimated to hold 74% of the legal market and 22 out of around 30 brands. There are also profiles of Philip Morris, with leading brands Marlboro and Chesterfield, and its subsidiary Leonard Dingler, which manufactures products such as pipe tobacco and snuff. Other profiles include Limpopo Tobacco Processors, the biggest single supplier of tobacco leaves to local buyers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Health Concerns

5.3. Proposals to Ban the Growing of Tobacco

5.4. Regulations

5.5. Illicit Trade

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Labour

5.8. Environmental Concerns

6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

10. REFERENCES



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES

Afroberg Tobacco Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Amalgamated Tobacco Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Best Tobacco Company (Pty) Ltd

British American Tobacco South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Carnilinx (Pty) Ltd

Folha Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Home of Cut Rag (Pty) Ltd

JT International South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Leonard Dingler (Pty) Ltd

Limpopo Tobacco Processors (Pty) Ltd

Otp Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Philip Morris South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Protobac (Pty) Ltd

Universal Leaf South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Van Erkoms Tabakke (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qq9p9s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900