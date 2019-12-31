Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: The Amazon Pet Food and Supplies Shopper, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



U.S. Pet Market Focus: The Amazon Pet Food and Supplies Shopper, 2nd Edition focuses on consumer pet product purchasing trends over time to assess purchase channel (online, in-store, and multi-channel) shifts and preferences by major retailer and retailer channel. As part of this focus, this report analyzes retailer loyalty over time and share of spend by purchase channel.



The analysis addresses the role Amazon plays in shaping these trends, cross-usage of Amazon by customers of other major pet product retailers, and Amazon's influence on online, in-store and multi-channel purchasing preferences. This report also analyses Amazon Subscribe & Save, Amazon Fresh, Prime Now, and other features and services as they relate to the company's approach to the pet category.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Report Summary

2. The Amazon Landscape

2.1 Amazon Sales Trends

2.2 Amazon Products and Services

2.3 Going Toe-to-Toe with Amazon

2.4 Walmart and Amazon

2.5 Trends Shaping the Amazon Landscape

2.6 Delivery and Pick Up Trends

2.7 Click-and-Collect Enters the Mainstream

2.8 Subscription Services

2.9 The App Experience

2.10 Retailer-Specific Mobile App Use Methods

2.11 All Things Alexa

2.12 The Amazon Prime User



3. Pet Products

3.1 Overall Pet Industry Sales

3.2 2015-2019 Pet Product Purchasing Trends by Retailer and Channel

3.3 Amazon Use and Cross-Use Trends

3.4 Multi-Channel Pet Product Purchasing Analysis

3.5 Pet Product Subscription Service Use

3.6 Amazon Pets Subscribe & Save

3.7 Hitting the Trends

3.8 Click-and-Collect Takes Hold

3.9 The New Consumer Expectation: Amazon Prime Now



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Apple

Google

Jetblack

Petco

PetSmart

Walmart

