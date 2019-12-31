Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Material Handling Equipment: The North American Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America's automated material handling industry is a highly innovative and aggressively changing landscape. This rapidly changing industry has many reasons for its significantly shifting nature. While many changes are being driven by suppliers seeking a competitive advantage with faster, more accurate delivery of a wider selection of products, change is also driven by a labor market in which it is increasingly difficult to recruit, train and retain competent workers. Very few in the industry see automation as a means of reducing the workforce; rather, it is partly as a necessity for dealing with fewer operators and as a means of improving conditions for their employees.
The growth of automated equipment also means that information on the equipment and its operation is now available in huge quantities. Working with big data, sophisticated computer programs have been developed to not only control this equipment but also to use the data for numerous beneficial features. The growing interest in the Industrial Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, blockchains and numerous other features are made possible by this automation.
An analysis of the significant number of patents granted and patent applications filed reveal important insights into the direction the automated material handling market is taking.
The following are brief summaries of the chapters included in this report:
- Chapter One presents the report's scope, methodology and structure, as well as reasons for doing this study.
- Chapter Two provides an executive summary of the information presented in this report.
- Chapter Three introduces automated material handling equipment types, the basis for the classifications used in this report, trade publications, trade shows, trade organizations and major benefits of automated materials handling equipment and software systems.
- Chapter Four discusses trends in the industry, introduces the innovative developments that lie ahead and presents challenges for supply chain managers.
- Chapter Five provides a comprehensive overview of the automated material handling market and warehouse and supply chain market by equipment and software types. In forecasting the changes in this market, three scenarios are developed based upon several factors that are important for the industry. For the purposes of this report, the geographic areas studied include the United States and Canada. The scenarios developed are then applied to these two countries in Chapter Five.
- Chapter Six investigates the market for automated materials handling equipment by application, end users and geographically by regions within the United States and Canada.
- Chapter Seven looks at the changes occurring in the industry by examining recently granted patents and patent applications filed. It identifies the major innovators in this market space.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in these markets. Further, it explains the major drivers and dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.
This report details figures for 2018 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2019 to 2024. A discussion of emerging technologies describes the areas in which research is being performed and incentivized and their anticipated effects in future markets.
The report includes:
- 73 data tables and 190 additional tables
- An overview of North American market for automated material handling equipment
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Knowledge about Zigbee, Bluetooth, RFID integration, and bar coding and explanation of their role in enhancing automated material handling equipment industry growth
- A look into issues and costs associated with automated equipment applications
- Detailed profiles of major players in the industry, including Aagard Group LLC, BluJay Solutions Inc., C&D Skilled Robotics Inc., Dematic Corp. and Honeywell Intelligrated
