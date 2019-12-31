Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Technologies in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blockchain is essentially a tool that has the potential to keep secure data in a distributed ledger with the capability to be shared across networks. The concept behind blockchain is that it has three components:
Blockchain technology is emerging in many other industries but it has some unique challenges in healthcare.
The Blockchain Technologies in Healthcare report discusses some major application areas for blockchain technology in healthcare:
This report examines blockchain technology in healthcare by noting selected activities, partnerships, etc. of companies and organizations either in the healthcare industry directly or in enterprises outside of healthcare such as software or platform development.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Blockchain Technologies in Healthcare
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chd479
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: