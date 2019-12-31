Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Technologies in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Blockchain is essentially a tool that has the potential to keep secure data in a distributed ledger with the capability to be shared across networks. The concept behind blockchain is that it has three components:

A widely distributed network

A shared ledger with validated access identities

Digital transactions

Blockchain technology is emerging in many other industries but it has some unique challenges in healthcare.



The Blockchain Technologies in Healthcare report discusses some major application areas for blockchain technology in healthcare:

Genomics

Storage of Electronic Health Records

Enabling Personal Health Records (PHRs)

Drug Supply Chain Security

Provider Data Management

Clinical Trial Management

Medical Device Tracking and Tracing

Food Safety Diagnostics

This report examines blockchain technology in healthcare by noting selected activities, partnerships, etc. of companies and organizations either in the healthcare industry directly or in enterprises outside of healthcare such as software or platform development.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Introduction

Some Applications for Blockchain in Healthcare Genomics Storing and Enabling of Health Records Drug Supply Chain Security Provider Data Management Clinical Trial Management Medical Device Tracking and Tracing Food Safety Diagnostics

Blockchain in Healthcare: Some of the Major Players

Methodology

2. Blockchain Technologies in Healthcare

Introduction

Genomics

Storage of Electronic Health Records

Enabling Personal Health Records (PHRs)

Drug Supply Chain Security Challenges for the Pharmaceutical Industry Benefits for the Pharmaceutical Industry The FDAs Role

Provider Data Management

Clinical Trial Management

Medical Device Tracking and Tracing

Food Safety Diagnostics

Players in the Blockchain in Healthcare Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple

Austin Blockchain Collective Healthcare Working Group

Blockchain in Healthcare Global

The Blockchain Research Institute

Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

BurstIQ

CareChain

Change Healthcare

Cisco

Digital DNAtix Ltd.

doc.ai

EMIS Group

EncrypGen

Evernym

Genecoin

Genetic Technologies Limited

Genomes.io

Google (Alphabet, Inc.)

Guardtime

IBM

Intel

Kadena

LunaPBC / LunaDNA

Medicalchain

MedRec

Microsoft

MyGenomeBank

MyHealthMyData (MHMD)

NantOmics

Nebula Genomics

Oracle

Professional Credentials Exchange (ProCredEx)

Quest Diagnostics

Rymedi

RF Ideas

Shivom

SimplyVital Health

ShoCard

Solve.Care

Spiritus Partners

Synaptic Health Alliance

TimiCoin / TimiHealth

Walmart

WHISE-Embleema Consortium

WuXi NextCODE / LifeCODE.ai

Zenome

