Rising customer demand for uninterrupted and advertisement-free content such as movies and web series has surged the popularity of OTT-based content platforms. Also, modern, and smart televisions are available with pre-installed video and audio streaming applications enabling users to stream content directly on TVs using wireless display adapters and dongles. This is expected to boost the demand for televisions equipped with a wireless display to stream OTT content which will lead to the expansion of the global wireless display market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.



The rapid advances in software and the increasing preference for high-quality display resolutions have prompted several vendors, such as Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft, to offer enhanced display resolution to provide visual perfection to customers. The popularity of 4K UHD technology has enabled several streaming services and cable platforms to provide content filmed and broadcasted at high resolution. These UHD displays have a resolution four times that of conventional television displays. Prominent vendors offer various 4K technology products, including Fire TV Stick 4K, Chromecast Ultra, K6, G7 Plus, and X10, with high display quality to enhance the user experience while viewing content through several streaming sources including Netflix, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global wireless display market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wireless display manufacturers, that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microsoft Corp., NETGEAR Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and Roku Inc.



Also, the wireless display market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



