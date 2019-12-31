Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Gazette - Security Digitalization, Q3 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The third quarter of 2019 saw significant activity among digital security vendors and stakeholders across the globe. This arose from the ongoing discussions surrounding data security, privacy, and biometric usage in security operations, to continued technology upgrades around the world to offer more customized and tailored security options to alleviate security operator burden, enhance public safety outcomes, and create more efficient and intelligent security operations.



In this quarter's edition of the Security Digitalization Gazette, biometric legislation, privacy rights, data security, and the first rulings with regard to the use of these solutions in public safety activities have been discussed. Additionally, discussions about the future implications of these rulings on current draft legislations and regulations surrounding the use of biometrics and facial recognition have also been put forward in this report.



The Gazette also highlights new contracts won across the world with regard to digital security technologies and their use in airports, law enforcement, border protection, and commercial security applications. Posted third-quarter financial results for key vendors offering security digitalization solutions have also been analyzed and discussed, along with how macro-economic factors and global policies are affecting quarterly results versus the previous year. A listing of top mergers, acquisitions, and partnership announcements, as well as the trends behind some of these major announcements has also been presented.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Q3 Overview

Security Market Segmentation

Q3 Digital Highlights

Q3 Financials

Partnerships and M&A

Q3 Highlights - Significant Contracts

Analyst Corner

3. The Last Word

Q3 Takeaways

4. Appendix

List of Exhibits

