Around 44.3% of wash occasions in the UK occurred at service stations in 2018, with hand and rollover wash installations being the most popular wash types. BP and Esso were the two largest car wash operators by wash sales in 2018. BP had the largest car wash network in the UK with 663 wash locations across the country.



The Car Wash Retail in the UK - Market Forecasts Model to 2023, database report provides a detailed breakdown of historic and forecast car wash sales in The UK. The database includes car wash occasions, wash sales and wash installations, segmented by wash type. It also provides a range of key performance indicators by retailer.



Key data points include:



Car wash value: by fuel retailer and country

Car wash value: by wash type (jet, rollover, tunnel and hand) and split by segment (service station and standalone)

Car wash occasions: by wash type (jet, rollover, tunnel and hand) and split by segment (service station and standalone)

Total number of service stations with a car wash

Average car wash site measurements: by fuel retailer and country

Service station car wash sales density: by fuel retailer and country

Reasons to buy

Identify who are the major fuel retailers in the market and how many fuel outlets, motorway, company owned, unmanned and car wash sites they have.

Plan effective market strategies by uncovering market share and average car wash sales per site of the major fuel retailers in the market.

Benchmark your service station network against major competitors by uncovering average car wash retail space by retailer (sqm and sqft).

Understand how the car wash market is evolving with market data on number of wash installations, wash occasions and wash value all split by each wash type (jet, rollover, tunnel and hand) and by wash channel (service station and standalone).

Get car wash sales density data on each of the key fuel retailers in the market; identify the largest and fastest-growing market segments to inform market expansion and to manage risk.

Companies Mentioned



BP

Esso

Jet

Shell

Texaco

Tesco

Murco

PACE

Certas Energy

Morrisons

Sainsburys

Asda

