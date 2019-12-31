Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Wash Retail in the UK - Market Forecasts Model to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Around 44.3% of wash occasions in the UK occurred at service stations in 2018, with hand and rollover wash installations being the most popular wash types. BP and Esso were the two largest car wash operators by wash sales in 2018. BP had the largest car wash network in the UK with 663 wash locations across the country.
The Car Wash Retail in the UK - Market Forecasts Model to 2023, database report provides a detailed breakdown of historic and forecast car wash sales in The UK. The database includes car wash occasions, wash sales and wash installations, segmented by wash type. It also provides a range of key performance indicators by retailer.
