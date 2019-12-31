Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Service Stations in the US - Market Forecasts Model to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Total fuel consumption in the US increased by 1.3% in 2018 compared to the previous year. Shell has the largest service station network, at 13,218 sites, amounting to 8.8% of the national network. Around 65.1% of wash occasions in the US occurred at service stations in 2018, with rollover and tunnel wash installations being the most popular wash types. Shell accounted for 11.1% of convenience retail sales at service stations in 2018.
The Service Stations in the US - Market Forecasts Model to 2023, database report provides a detailed breakdown of historic and forecast service station retail sales in the US. The database offers the latest market shares by fuel, car wash, convenience and foodservice sales. It also provides a range of key performance indicators by retailer.
Key data points include:
Reasons to buy
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9uurpc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: