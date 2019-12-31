Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upcoming Rail Projects & Market Opportunities in the Middle East & Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Upcoming Rail Projects & Market Opportunities in the Middle East & Africa report tracks 156 new and upcoming projects in 28 countries.
Some of the key highlights of the report are:
The PPT report provides an analysis of the upcoming projects in terms of:
The Excel database provides detailed and up-to-date information on each project, including developer/operator, expected opening, capital cost, sources of funds, key contractors, line length, route, stations, connections with other public transport modes, expected ridership and service frequency, fare system, rolling stock, track, power, signalling technology, and contact person/organisation for the project.
The report will be useful to organisations interested in the railway sector-government agencies, transport authorities, operators, service and technology providers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sesz57
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
