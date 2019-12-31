TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 31 DECEMBER 2019 AT 3:00 PM (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björklund, Elina

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191231125841_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 106 Unit price: 8.32 EUR

(2): Volume: 39 Unit price: 8.32 EUR

(3): Volume: 66 Unit price: 8.32 EUR

(4): Volume: 88 Unit price: 8.32 EUR

(5): Volume: 139 Unit price: 8.32 EUR

(6): Volume: 156 Unit price: 8.28 EUR

(7): Volume: 110 Unit price: 8.28 EUR

(8): Volume: 203 Unit price: 8.28 EUR

(9): Volume: 137 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(10): Volume: 14 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(11): Volume: 123 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(12): Volume: 142 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(13): Volume: 4 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(14): Volume: 554 Unit price: 8.22 EUR

(15): Volume: 556 Unit price: 8.22 EUR

(16): Volume: 448 Unit price: 8.3 EUR

(17): Volume: 142 Unit price: 8.3 EUR

(18): Volume: 427 Unit price: 8.3 EUR

(19): Volume: 498 Unit price: 8.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(19): Volume: 3,952 Volume weighted average price: 8.27169 EUR





