TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 31 DECEMBER 2019 AT 3:00 PM (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Björklund, Elina
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191231125841_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 106 Unit price: 8.32 EUR
(2): Volume: 39 Unit price: 8.32 EUR
(3): Volume: 66 Unit price: 8.32 EUR
(4): Volume: 88 Unit price: 8.32 EUR
(5): Volume: 139 Unit price: 8.32 EUR
(6): Volume: 156 Unit price: 8.28 EUR
(7): Volume: 110 Unit price: 8.28 EUR
(8): Volume: 203 Unit price: 8.28 EUR
(9): Volume: 137 Unit price: 8.26 EUR
(10): Volume: 14 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(11): Volume: 123 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(12): Volume: 142 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(13): Volume: 4 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(14): Volume: 554 Unit price: 8.22 EUR
(15): Volume: 556 Unit price: 8.22 EUR
(16): Volume: 448 Unit price: 8.3 EUR
(17): Volume: 142 Unit price: 8.3 EUR
(18): Volume: 427 Unit price: 8.3 EUR
(19): Volume: 498 Unit price: 8.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(19): Volume: 3,952 Volume weighted average price: 8.27169 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com
Taaleri Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
