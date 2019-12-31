TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 31 DECEMBER 2019 AT 3:00 PM (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björklund, Elina

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191231130253_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-30

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,285 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,215 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(3): Volume: 160 Unit price: 8.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 2,660 Volume weighted average price: 8.26241 EUR





Taaleri Plc

Communications





Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com