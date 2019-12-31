TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 31 DECEMBER 2019 AT 3:00 PM (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Björklund, Elina
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191231130109_4
Transaction date: 2019-12-30
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 61 Unit price: 8.32 EUR
(2): Volume: 145 Unit price: 8.26 EUR
(3): Volume: 555 Unit price: 8.26 EUR
(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 961 Volume weighted average price: 8.27213 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com
Taaleri Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
