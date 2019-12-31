TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 31 DECEMBER 2019 AT 3:00 PM (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björklund, Elina

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191231130109_4

Transaction date: 2019-12-30

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 61 Unit price: 8.32 EUR

(2): Volume: 145 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(3): Volume: 555 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 961 Volume weighted average price: 8.27213 EUR





Taaleri Plc

