TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 31 DECEMBER 2019 AT 3:00 PM (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Björklund, Elina
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191231124933_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 78 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.17 EUR
(3): Volume: 147 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(4): Volume: 80 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(5): Volume: 240 Unit price: 8.19 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 745 Volume weighted average price: 8.18658 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com
Taaleri Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
