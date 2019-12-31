TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 31 DECEMBER 2019 AT 3:00 PM (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björklund, Elina

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191231124933_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 78 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.17 EUR

(3): Volume: 147 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(4): Volume: 80 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(5): Volume: 240 Unit price: 8.19 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 745 Volume weighted average price: 8.18658 EUR





Taaleri Plc

Communications





Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com