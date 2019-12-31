Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Heart Valve Management Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive medical market and technology report, which covers the US, five major EU markets, Japan, and RoW markets from 2018-23, provides an overview and in-depth market analysis of the surgical heart valve products used in the treatment of heart valve stenosis, regurgitation, and other valvular disorders.

These products include surgical heart valve repair (annuloplasty) systems, surgical heart valve replacement products, and percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty (PBV) systems. Global sales of these products totaled more than $2.0bn in 2018, and are expected to experience relatively flat growth over the forecast period, with PBV sales experiencing robust double-digit growth and heart valve repair and replacement product sales declining.

Key Topics Covered:

Heart valve disorders overview

Global surgical heart valve management market

  • Market drivers and limiters
  • Device segment insights
  • Technology trends
  • Market leaders
  • Competitive strategies
  • Emerging competition

Valvular Heart Disease Overview

Types of heart valve disorders

  • Valvular stenosis
  • Tricuspid valve/pulmonary valve stenosis
  • Valvular regurgitation

Conditions associated with heart valve disorders

  • Congenital defects
  • Acquired disorders
  • Calcific degeneration
  • Infective endocarditis
  • Rheumatic fever
  • Heart failure

Heart valve disorder diagnosis

Heart valve disease treatment options

  • Pharmaceutical treatments
  • Surgical and other interventional solutions

Surgical Heart Valve Management Products

Percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty

  • New and emerging technology

Heart valve surgery

Heart valve repair

  • Products
  • New and emerging technology

Heart valve replacement

  • Valve replacement procedures
  • Valve replacement materials
  • Products
  • Sutureless valves
  • New and emerging technology

Surgical Heart Valve Management Products Market

Global market

  • Market value
  • Technology trends
  • Market drivers and limiters
  • Surgical heart valve management versus minimally invasive options
  • Products overview
  • Market leaders and competitive strategies

Global competitors by product

  • Percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty (PBV)
  • Heart valve repair
  • Heart valve replacement

Market forecast

  • Market forecast: US
  • Market forecast: five major EU markets
  • Market forecast: Japanese market
  • Market forecast: rest of world
  • Bibliography

