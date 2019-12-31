Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Heart Valve Management Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive medical market and technology report, which covers the US, five major EU markets, Japan, and RoW markets from 2018-23, provides an overview and in-depth market analysis of the surgical heart valve products used in the treatment of heart valve stenosis, regurgitation, and other valvular disorders.
These products include surgical heart valve repair (annuloplasty) systems, surgical heart valve replacement products, and percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty (PBV) systems. Global sales of these products totaled more than $2.0bn in 2018, and are expected to experience relatively flat growth over the forecast period, with PBV sales experiencing robust double-digit growth and heart valve repair and replacement product sales declining.
Key Topics Covered:
Heart valve disorders overview
Global surgical heart valve management market
Valvular Heart Disease Overview
Types of heart valve disorders
Conditions associated with heart valve disorders
Heart valve disorder diagnosis
Heart valve disease treatment options
Surgical Heart Valve Management Products
Percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty
Heart valve surgery
Heart valve repair
Heart valve replacement
Surgical Heart Valve Management Products Market
Global market
Global competitors by product
Market forecast
