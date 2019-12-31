Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Delivery: Inhalation Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, combined sales of inhaled asthma and COPD devices in the countries covered by this analysis totalled approximately $10.4bn. Over the forecast period covered by this analysis, total sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.0%, reaching an estimated $12.1bn in 2023.



This comprehensive market and medical technology report provides an overview of the inhalation-based devices used in the management of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and includes in-depth, product-specific market analysis.



Countries covered by this report comprise the US, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan. Medical devices covered by this analysis include metered dose inhalers (MDIs) and dry powder inhalers (DPIs) for the treatment of asthma and COPD.



This report provides the following useful information:

Respiratory disease treatment overview

Key epidemiology data on the prevalence of asthma and COPD in major world regions

Related product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

Top selling inhalation drug delivery devices, as well as emerging products under development

In-depth market and competitive analyses.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Respiratory disease prevalence

Inhalation drug delivery devices market

Market drivers and limiters

Market leaders

Methodology

2. Inhalation Drug Delivery Technology

Technology

3. Inhalation Devices for Asthma

Epidemiology

Products

Market analysis

Bibliography

4. Inhalation Devices for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Epidemiology

Products

Market analysis

Bibliography

5. Company List

Countries Covered



France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Spain

UK

US

