San Jose, California, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and data management solutions, today announced a three-year service agreement extension with Simpson Strong-Tie, a subsidiary of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc., the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions. Sonasoft has worked with Simpson Strong-Tie since 2010, providing IT solutions in a variety of areas. Simpson Strong-Tie has recently renewed their service agreement with Sonasoft to continue providing its comprehensive E-Discovery Turnkey Service. Sonasoft’s managed services optimize productivity, increases quality, and provides assurance that a corporation’s E-Discovery environment provides the results intended and gets the value from their technology investments.



The eDiscovery process is extremely complex, as there is a multitude of file types that can be used including emails, voicemails, videos, web sites, social media posts, databases, and much more. Similar to the rules surrounding the collection, preservation, and presentation of physical evidence, there are similar rules for electronic documents. eDiscovery software is used throughout the eDiscovery process. Electronic files must be preserved in a specific way to qualify for legal use. Therefore, robust eDiscovery software is of paramount importance for all enterprises today. Managed service solutions like E-Discovery Turnkey Service make necessary compliance more efficient, less costly, and boost the rate of accuracy in identifying relevant documents.

Sonasoft’s managed services on behalf of Simpson Strong-Tie have successfully achieved a minimum of 99.9% uptime and simultaneously provided a seamless data migration to their new data center while ensuring their end users experienced no disruptions.

“We have been honored to serve Simpson Strong-Tie for almost 10 years with our managed services. With the addition of our AI platform, NuGene, we will further deliver unique value-add via our services such as predictive risk analysis, intelligent searching, and technology assisted reviews,” said Mike Khanna, CEO of Sonasoft.

Sonasoft’s proprietary AI engine, NuGene, is now enhancing the capabilities of its eDiscovery managed solutions and provides unique value not offered by the competition. NuGene’s ability to parse massive data sets and understand the relevancy of diverse documents saves enterprises time and money.

About Simpson Strong-Tie

For more than 50 years, Simpson Strong-Tie has focused on creating structural products that help people build safer and stronger homes and buildings. Considered a leader in structural systems research, testing and innovation, Simpson Strong-Tie is one of the largest suppliers of structural building products in the world.

https://www.strongtie.com

About Sonasoft

Based in Silicon Valley since 2003 Sonasoft is a public company (SSFT) providing solutions that create significant competitive advantages from data, the most valuable corporate asset in the digital economy. Sonasoft’s artificial intelligence solution and software capabilities harness data to enable businesses to accelerate and improve decision making, increase operational efficiency, and automate critical processes.

https://www.sonasoft.com

https://www.sonasoft.com/products/artificial-intelligence-ai/

https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/



Forward-looking Statements

