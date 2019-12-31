Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "16th Annual U.S. Open Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecast, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The new research report 16th Annual U.S. Open Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecast, 2019-2023 provides an analysis of the growth and developments of the prepaid cards industry through 2023. The report examines loads, growth potential, and market dynamics in the United States across all open loop prepaid segments
This report reviews and forecasts load dollar volume for open loop segments. This forecast highlights the segments approaching market saturation as well as those that will continue to experience double-digit annual growth. The report warns that of course the economy, politics, and consumer behavior will all influence which segments grow and which decline.
"Prepaid providers should be evaluating their businesses and looking for ways to move as many costs as possible to variable," C. Sue Brown, author of the report, comments. Opportunities in the prepaid market shift with economic and regulatory changes, causing segments to shift in volume from year to year. Because of these shifts, successful program managers will seek to achieve a variable cost structure to take advantage of the ups and the downs. It would be wise for program managers to explore new technologies as well, such as the internet of things and new use cases such as corporate disbursements, small business GPR cards, or insurance and health care claims, which will be the growth markets in the years to come.
Highlights of the report include:
Key Topics Covered:
Open Loop Market Load Forecast
Cash Access Category
Business Time and Expense Category
Campus
In-Store Gift Cards Category (Open Loop)
Government Category (Open Loop)
Insurance Category
Payroll and Benefits Category
Conclusions
