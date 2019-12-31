Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MarTech Innovation & Leadership Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where does your success begin? With constant development emerging in the global marketing scenario, things have become far more complicated then it seems. Smarter marketing solutions opted by the Chief Marketing professionals give a holistic view over the depth of any industry, economically and ideologically. These solutions help organizations improve their measurement and strategic planning. Smarter the solutions, better the outcomes.



The 5 Big Questions

How does the evolving role of the Leadership adapt to the fast-paced, Disruption based riotous and data-rich industry environment?

Why is there a need to focus on so many digital marketing strategies?

Why are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning becoming an integral part of marketing?

How important is the marketing taxonomy for future-proof metadata strategy?

Getting ahead of greenfield opportunities - How they playout between startup and legacy?



Agenda:



Day 1



07:55 - 08:55 Registration

08:55 - 09:00 Opening note

09:00 - 09:15 Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets



Strategic Marketing Framework and Intelligence for C-Suite



09:15 - 09:55 Disruptive Innovation- All disrupters are market innovators, but not all market innovators are disruptors

09:55 - 10:35 Christine Bardwell, Global Strategy Lead, Oracle

10:35 - 11:25 Morning refreshment and Networking

11:25 - 12:05 Market Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning: Will AI, Machine Learning & Big Data Change The Rules Of Market Intelligence?

12:05 - 12:35 Solution Provider Presentation



Getting Ahead of Challenges



12:35 - 13:15 Liliana Caimacan, Head Of Global Innovation, Tata Global Beverages Brand Reputation: One of the valuable intangible assets and one of the biggest risks. How we build relevant brands for our consumers in a changing and more challenging world?

13:15 - 13:55 Round table discussion: Showcasing the unmarketable: Creating proper substance for forbidden' items

13:55 - 14:55 Lunch and Networking

14:55 - 15:35 Account-Based Management: Synchronizing engagement channels for Demand Generation & ability to supply sales growth pipeline

15:35 - 16:15 Solution Provider Presentation

16:15 - 17:05 Afternoon Refreshments and Networking



Communication and Evangelism



17:05 - 17:45 The Power of Connection: Driving Force For Mutual Lifetime Value

17:45 - 18:25 Identify The Right Channels For Communication With Your Customer & Evangelizing Marketing Within the Business

18:25 - 18:30 Closing note by Chairperson

18:30 - 19:30 Networking and Drinks Reception



Day 2



08:30 - 08:55 Registration

08:55 - 09:00 Opening note



Future Patterns



09:00 - 09:40 Most cautious drifts for CMOs: Key to becoming a trendsetter

09:40 - 10:10 Solution Provider Presentation

10:10 - 11:00 Morning refreshment and Networking

11:00 - 11:40 Melissa Weston, Marketing Lead, Zalando SE Personalization in digital marketing for retail.

11:40 - 12:20 CMO 2019-2022: Foreseeing The Transformation Of The Role

12:20 - 13:00 Marketing Budgets: How MarTech Is Redesigning The Marketing Budget Management And Performance Analytics

13:00 - 13:30 Solution Provider Presentation

13:30 - 14:30 Lunch Break and Networking

14:30 - 15:10 Round table discussion: Digital Marketing: Do you understand digital marketing enough to be able to optimize the use of it? Identify THE most bankable social media platform for your brand

Speakers



Alice Clarke, Head of Marketing, EMEA, Google, United Kingdom

Andrew Barraclough, Vice President of Design, GSK

Andy Reid, Global Director of Product Marketing, Pitney Bowes

Brett Bennett, Customer Experience Director, Wipro Limited

Chad West, Director, Marketing & Communications, Revolut, United Kingdom

Christine Bardwell, Global Strategy Lead, Oracle

Craig Mailey, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Cox Automotive

Enrique Vivas Gavino, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, Vodafone Group

Eric Quint, Vice President and Chief Design Officer, 3M

Gordon Rawling, Vice President Marketing, Huawei Technologies

John Woods, Marketing Director, Zellis

Julia Timms, Chief Marketing Officer, Air Partner PLC

Julien Geffard, Chief Marketing Officer, Alpine Cars

Liliana Caimacan, Head Of Global Innovation, Tata Global Beverages

Melissa Weston, Marketing Lead, Zalando SE

Nathan Poekert, Director of Marketing and Communications - MINI Innovation & Strategy, BMW Group

Oliver Pilgerstorfer, Chief Marketing Officer, IFS

Paul Santilli, WW OEM Industry Intelligence & Strategy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ramchander A.S., Chief Marketing Officer and VP, Global Marketing, Castrol & BP Lubricants

Raymond Hounon, Data & Artificial Intelligence Business Manager, Microsoft

Roberto Blanco, Marketing Director, Banco Santander

Rupert Reid, Director of Market Strategy and Insight, Huawei Technologies

Saul Lopes, Director of CRM & CX, Dixons Carphone

Scott Allen, Global Marketing Development & Strategy Director, Microsoft

Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets

Steven Goddard, Chief Engagement Director, Dell Technologies

