A shipping container is a container with strength suitable to withstand shipment, storage, and handling. Owing to the factors, such as growing sea-borne trade, and the increasing trend of containerization of goods, strong demand for shipping containers is anticipated during the forecast period. Furthermore, the availability of large coastal line and the presence of the majority of global shipping container manufacturers in Asia-Pacific is fueling the demand for shipping containers in the region. Moreover, increasing government initiatives, and expansion in untapped markets of Asia-Pacific such as India and Indonesia can unfold various opportunities for the growth of the market in the future.



In terms of size of containers, the APAC shipping container market is categorized into a small container (20 feet), a large container (40 feet), high cube container (40 feet) and others. Of all, high cube containers accounted for the majority of the APAC shipping container market for in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period as well. This is mainly attributed to the longer life, cost-effective maintenance, high efficiency, and versatility of these containers.



In Asia-Pacific shipping container market, China accounted for more than 40% share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. This is mainly due to the growing demand for commodities and a huge dependency on seaborne trade in the country.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the APAC shipping container market

To forecast the APAC shipping container market based on the size of the container, product type, goods transported, and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the APAC shipping container market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the APAC shipping container market

To conduct pricing analysis for the APAC shipping container market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players in the APAC shipping container marke



In this report, the APAC shipping container market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, By Size of Container

Small Container (20 feet)

Large Container (40 feet)

High Cube Container (40 feet)

Others

45 feet

48 feet

53 feet

Market, By Product Type

Dry Container

Tank Container

Refrigerated Container

Others

Flat Rack Container

Special Purpose Container

Market, By Goods Transported

Food Products & Grains

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Machinery, Equipment & Electronics

Others

Market, By Country:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of APAC

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the APAC shipping container market.



Companies Mentioned



China Eastern Containers

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd (CIMC)

CXIC Group Containers Company Limited

Florens Asset Management Company Limited

Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co. Ltd

Maersk Container Industry AS

Sea Box Inc.

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd.

W&K Containers Inc.

