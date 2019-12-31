Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Gamer Segmentation Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese Gamer Segmentation Study provides the first comprehensive look at who Chinese gamers really are.
Why gamers play is as important as what they play and how much, and is critical to understanding them as gamers - and as consumers. Understanding how gaming preferences, motivations, and demographic variables group together enables targeting those segments with more precise marketing messages and acquisition channels. Fine-tuning player targeting is all the more important in the increasingly competitive gaming landscape. Pairing gaming motivations with digital consumption preferences provides a unique lens into what different kinds of gamers want and how to reach them.
This report brings together expertise built on 17 years of analysis in the Asia games market with study partner Quantic Foundry's Gamer Motivation Model and data science methods to produce a first-of-its-kind, in-depth study into the motivations and behaviors of Chinese gamers.
What's included:
The report surfaced six distinct sets of gamers:
The study also shows the gaming, movie, live streaming, online shopping and other behaviors of each of the segments.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdn0jh
