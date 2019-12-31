Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applications & Markets for GaN in Power Electronics 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An exhaustive analysis of how GaN will enter the power electronics market, which applications will adopt it and which devices will be used, as well as which players are ready to move to GaN. Get to know Gallium Nitride power electronics as it's coming. This is the first market report that talks about Gallium Nitride from user's point of view.
This market report about Gallium Nitride in Power electronics features:
Market and applications investigated for this GaN Market report:
All market in which Gallium Nitride (GaN) power devices have or will have an impact:
SMPS (Consumer chargers & adapters), EV, EV chargers & battery management, Cleantech (solar, battery chargers), UPS, motor control, White goods, Small electric mobility systems (bikes, scooters, skateboards or other similar systems), Wireless power transmission, Audio amplification
Market metrics to be included in the GaN Power electronics analysis:
Gallium Nitride Market Analysis:
It's not about the devices, it's about who will use them: What would you do with a GaN Transistor?
The semiconductor market is reshaping: the publisher has experienced more M&A in the last three years than ever (Fairchild, International Rectifier, Ixys), and that will soon include GaN market too. With International Rectifier acquired by Infineon, or the same Infineon signing a partnership with Panasonic, how will start-ups react? EPC Corp., Transphorm or the new French comer ExaGaN are shaking the business. Navitas has released a GaN IC with an integrated driver and is flooding the aftermarket charger world with their devices and designs. GaN market's future is unclear to everybody. Acquisitions, partnerships, licensing everything can happen, and this report is your guide to these changes.
Key Topics Covered:
GaN Power Devices Market Size & Forecast
GaN Devices Technology & Packaging
Applications of GaN Power Devices
Consumer Applications
Industrial Applications
Energy
e-Mobility
Lighting
Companies Mentioned
