UAB Ignitis Grupė (hereinafter – the Company or Ignitis Group) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.



Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 11 months of 2019:

November 2019 2018 Change Revenue EUR 161.4 million EUR 123.9 million 30.3% Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 27.5 million EUR 15.3 million 79.7% January – November 2019 m. 2018 m. Change Revenue EUR 1464.3 million EUR 1129.2 million 29.7% Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 244.7 million EUR 203.6 million 20.2%

In January-November 2019, Ignitis Group generated revenue of EUR 1464.3 million, which is 29.7% more if compared to the same period in 2018 (EUR 1129.2 million). The Company's revenue has grown mostly due to the increase in the electricity trading turnover of UAB Ignitis subsidiary in Poland Ignitis Polska.



The adjusted EBITDA indicator of the Company in January-November 2019 was equal to EUR 244.7 million, i.e. 20.2% more compared to a respective period of 2018 (EUR 203.6 million). The adjusted EBITDA indicator has grown due to investments into modernisation of distribution networks. The growth of the adjusted EBITDA indicator was also influenced by the expanded Company's wind park portfolio and efficient use of Kruonis PSHP potential.



*The Company’s preliminary (2019) and actual (2018) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Company’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company’s interim and annual reports.



