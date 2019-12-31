Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Furnace carbon black market pricing for China, Europe and North America for the period 2011 to June 2019 with forecasts to 2030. The report provides an overview of the publisher's proprietary system for modelling and forecasting furnace carbon black market prices. Market pricing information for six reference grades and each region's weighted average grade is provided for China, Europe and North America.



For each region, an overview is provided covering market pricing drivers including demand, supply and trade balance. Detailed historic and forecast market prices are then presented for each of the reference grades including segment and grade specific drivers as well as assumptions used for forecasting.



This market report has the following scope:

Product: Furnace carbon black with a specific focus on the following reference grades: N660, N330, N134, MRG Clean Types, Plastic Pipe Types and High Colour (non-treated) Types. A weighted average price is also provided for each region.

Markets: Tire, rubber goods, plastics and specialist furnace carbon black market segments.

Geographies: China, Europe and North America (NAFTA).

Time Frame: Years 2011 to 2030. Referenced and modelled pricing up to and including June 2019. Forecast pricing from July 2019 to December 2030.

Historic and Recent Regional Market Pricing: Developed using the publisher's proprietary modelling system verified by market pricing spot checks.

Future Regional Market Pricing: Projected using the publisher's proprietary market price modelling system. This system combines production costs and market forces to derive a market-adjusted price.

Out of Scope: This report only considers the impact of market forces on furnace carbon black pricing. The impact of future changes in feedstock pricing is not covered (regional feedstock averages for the past 12 months are used for forward projections). Only furnace carbon black products and markets are included in the analysis.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways

Realistic Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing

New Short Term Market Demand Modelling

Referencing N134, N330, N660, MRG Clean, Plastic Pipe and High Colour Types

New Average Weighted Price for Each Region

Regional Analysis Covers China, Europe and North America (NAFTA)

Modelled and Average Spot Prices to June 2019, Price Projections to 2030

Short Term Price Modelling Combined with Longer Term Projections

Regional Pricing Forecasts

Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type

This report is based on extensive research and analysis of all primary furnace carbon black manufacturers within China, Europe and NAFTA. It also takes into account the implications of the changing manufacturing environment in other regions. These companies are not necessarily named individually in the report but have been intensively analysed to create the data necessary to build the market pricing models.

Analysis of market consumption covers over 8000 companies involved in the tire, rubber goods, plastics, inks, coatings and specialist market segments. These companies are not named individually in the report but have been intensively analysed to create the data necessary to build the market pricing models.

Tire Companies

Rubber Goods Companies (MRG)

Plastic Compounders

Inks Companies

Coatings Companies

Specialist Companies: Adhesives, Batteries etc.

Exclusive Content:

Regional market price drivers

Historic and recent realistic market prices

Short term market demand modelling

Pricing for key segment reference grades

Average grade weighted pricing for each region

Market pricing forecasts to 2030

Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type

Spreadsheet with market modelled prices

Companies Mentioned



Aditya Birla

Cabot Corporation

China Synthetic Rubber (Continental Carbon)

Jiangxi Black Cat

Orion Engineered Carbons

