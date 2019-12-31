Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Furnace carbon black market pricing for China, Europe and North America for the period 2011 to June 2019 with forecasts to 2030. The report provides an overview of the publisher's proprietary system for modelling and forecasting furnace carbon black market prices. Market pricing information for six reference grades and each region's weighted average grade is provided for China, Europe and North America.
For each region, an overview is provided covering market pricing drivers including demand, supply and trade balance. Detailed historic and forecast market prices are then presented for each of the reference grades including segment and grade specific drivers as well as assumptions used for forecasting.
This report is based on extensive research and analysis of all primary furnace carbon black manufacturers within China, Europe and NAFTA. It also takes into account the implications of the changing manufacturing environment in other regions. These companies are not necessarily named individually in the report but have been intensively analysed to create the data necessary to build the market pricing models.
Analysis of market consumption covers over 8000 companies involved in the tire, rubber goods, plastics, inks, coatings and specialist market segments. These companies are not named individually in the report but have been intensively analysed to create the data necessary to build the market pricing models.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78cf7f
