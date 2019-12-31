Ignitis grupė, UAB, company code 301844044, registered office at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company). The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes –XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The Company informs that it plans to release its financial results in 2020 according to the following:

Reporting date Reporting information 31/01/2020 Preliminary financial results for 12 months of 2019 28/02/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 12 months of 2019 28/02/2020 Preliminary financial results for 1 month of 2020 06/03/2020 Annual audited financial statements for 2019 and annual report for 2019 verified by auditors / Notice of convocation of ordinary general meeting of shareholders 31/03/2020 Preliminary financial results for 2 months of 2020 30/04/2020 Preliminary financial results for 3 months of 2020 15/05/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 3 months of 2020 29/05/2020 Preliminary financial results for 4 months of 2020 30/06/2020 Preliminary financial results for 5 months of 2020 31/07/2020 Preliminary financial results for 6 months of 2020 31/08/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 6 months of 2020 31/08/2020 Preliminary financial results for 7 months of 2020 30/09/2020 Preliminary financial results for 8 months of 2020 30/10/2020 Preliminary financial results for 9 months of 2020 13/11/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 9 months of 2020 30/11/2020 Preliminary financial results for 10 months of 2020 30/12/2020 Preliminary financial results for 11 months of 2020

