Ignitis Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrinės str. 21, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629, ISIN code – LT0000128571.

The Company informs that it plans to release its financial results in 2020 according to the following:

Reporting date Reporting information 31/01/2020 Preliminary financial results for 12 months of 2019 28/02/2020 Annual audited financial statements for 2019 and annual report for 2019 verified by auditors / Notice of convocation of ordinary general meeting of shareholders 28/02/2020 Preliminary financial results for 1 month of 2020 31/03/2020 Preliminary financial results for 2 months of 2020 30/04/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 3 months of 2020 29/05/2020 Preliminary financial results for 4 months of 2020 30/06/2020 Preliminary financial results for 5 months of 2020 31/07/2020 Preliminary financial results for 6 months of 2020 31/08/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 6 months of 2020 31/08/2020 Preliminary financial results for 7 months of 2020 30/09/2020 Preliminary financial results for 8 months of 2020 30/10/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 9 months of 2020 30/11/2020 Preliminary financial results for 10 months of 2020 30/12/2020 Preliminary financial results for 11 months of 2020

The Company plans to convene an ordinary general meeting of shareholders until 30 April 2020.

More information: Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations of Ignitis Group +370 620 76076, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt