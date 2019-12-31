Lindos Magnesium, located in the Alps Mountains of Italy, announced plans this week to expand its retail distribution network in the United States for its 100 percent Natural Magnesium. Lindos imports a naturally effervescent Magnesium directly from an Italian Magnesium spring – “Pure Natural Magnesium Directly from the Earth.”

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lindos Magnesium, located in the Alps Mountains of Italy, announced plans this week to expand its retail distribution network in the United States for its 100 percent Natural Magnesium.

“We offer the best alternative to ‘manufactured’ magnesium supplements,” said Robert Williams, CEO of the Maryland-based post 9/11 veteran-owned company. “We provide pure, organic natural magnesium. Our magnesium drink stands apart from all the other forms of manufactured magnesium, such as tablets, injections, rubs, etc.”

And it is the only drink with 220mg of natural magnesium in one bottle, which comes directly from the earth. “Our Magnesium is produced by nature and nurtured the way nature intended,” he added.

Magnesium is a mineral, which, according to WebMD, is essential for healthy bone structure. “Our body does not produce its magnesium, but it is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body. Eighty percent of the U.S. population is deficient in magnesium.

Williams emphasized the importance of magnesium.

“So many people are deficient in magnesium, and they don’t even know it. If you are deficient in magnesium, your body can’t metabolize vitamin D. This can lead to bone pain, muscle weakness, and cardiovascular disease,” he said.

“Lindos Magnesium absorbs faster than manufactured magnesium supplements,” Williams added. “The body easily absorbs our magnesium in about an hour.”

Lindos Magnesium is a refreshing and pleasant to drink all-natural magnesium.

Williams said Lindos Magnesium dedicates itself to supporting a healthier lifestyle for everyone.

“As a post 9/11 veteran, I believe that wellness is a state of being,” Williams said. “Wellness is an active process of making healthy choices. It is also more than being free from illness. It is a dynamic process of change and growth.”

Williams said an excellent first step toward healthy living is drinking and learning about the amazing benefits of “natural” magnesium.

To learn more about Lindos Magnesium, check out this YouTube video.

For more information, visit lindoswater.com or its social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.

Andrew Polin Lindos Magnesium 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com