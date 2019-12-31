Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HIV-AIDS Testing Market by End-users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HIV-AIDS testing market analysis considers sales from diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and other end-users. This analysis also considers the sales of HIV-AIDS testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the diagnostic laboratories segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in the development of HIV testing laboratory infrastructure will play a significant role in the diagnostic laboratories segment to maintain its market position. Also, the global HIV-AIDS testing market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of HIV infections, growing awareness for early detection of HIV infection, and government support for HIV research and favorable recommendations on HIV testing. However, regional diversity in HIV strains hampers diagnostic capabilities, limited infrastructure in developing regions, and social stigma and ethical implication associated to clinical HIV testing may hamper the growth of the HIV-AIDS testing industry over the forecast period.



The significant burden of HIV-AIDS has been a major concern for governments worldwide. To reduce the spread of HIV infections, governments are focusing on establishing efficient healthcare infrastructure for timely detection and treatment of HIV infections. Government allocates significant resources to increase the reach of HIV-AIDS programs and services. Federal funding is provided through direct grants, cooperative agreements, and contracts to support HIV awareness, treatment, and prevention. Such growth in funding helped promote the development of advanced HIV-AIDS testing products and increase the adoption of HIV-AIDS testing products among individuals in respective regions. Also, favorable recommendations by government authorities such as the CDC have surged the adoption of routine HIV-AIDS testing among adults, adolescents, and pregnant women. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global HIV-AIDS testing market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.



The commercial availability of fourth-generation tests for HIV has been a result of continuous efforts by market vendors in the development of advanced and early detection technologies for HIV testing. The detection of both antibodies and antigen allows fourth-generation tests to identify the presence of HIV infection sooner and with greater accuracy than conventional processes. The windows period of fourth-generation test is about 25% shorter than the third-generation HIV tests and about 50% shorter than the second-generation HIV tests. This allows healthcare providers and clinicians to offer early and timely treatments to slow down the further progression of the disease. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





With the presence of a few major players, the global HIV-AIDS testing market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HIV-AIDS testing manufacturers.



Also, the HIV-AIDS testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



