Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As of 2019, the macro situation in the U.S. pet industry is the story of marketers, retailers, and service providers fighting for their footing in the age of e-commerce and IT. This isn't entirely newonline sellers of pet products have been advancing for the past decade. But only in the past few years have the biggest players fully embraced an omnichannel approach, going all out both in physical stores and online.

Brick-and-mortar-based big-box retailers are revamping to Amazon-proof their business by focusing increasingly on veterinary services (Petco adds Thrive and PetCoach, PetIQ opens clinics in Walmart stores); acquiring and/or building out online operations (PetSmart acquires Chewy; Petco acquires PupBox.com, PetCoach.com, and PetInsuranceQuotes.com); and launching omnichannel initiatives including click-and-collect, same-day delivery, and loyalty programs. Taking a cross-sector view of this dynamic and challenging landscape, U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2019-2020 delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide pet marketers, retailers, service providers, and investors across the full scope of this market.

Non-food pet supplies are also feeling a cross-over effect as e-tailers look to expand further beyond food, in part through a new generation of high-tech and Internet/Bluetooth connected products including pet tracking and monitoring devices. Also evolving with the technological times are the veterinary and non-medical pet care services fields, with app- and cloud-based technologies connecting pet owners with service providers online, as with online platforms for veterinary assistance like Petco's PetCoach and Vet24seven's AskVet, and with Rover and Wag!'s app-based pet walking and in-home boarding services. Innovative growth strategies have become essential in this omnichannel, boundary-crossing environmentparticularly as dog ownership rates, a key driver in the last decade of market growth, have begun to dip.

Scope and Methodology

U.S. Pet Market Outlook has long been the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. pet industry. The report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the full spectrum of the market, including veterinary services, pet food, nonfood pet supplies, and non-medical pet services (including grooming, boarding, training, and pet insurance). This report forecasts market size and growth for each category (2019-2023), examines new product activity, surveys retail channel trends including cross-channel shopping vs. shopper loyalty, and analyzes trends and shifts in the needs of today's pet parents. The report tabulates pet product sales channel by channel and projects channel shares through 2023.

The information contained in U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2019-2020 was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research includes proprietary national online consumer surveys of U.S. adult pet owners (age 18+) conducted on an ongoing basis by the publisher, to measure purchasing patterns for and attitudes about pet products and services. Supplementing the publishers exclusive Pet Owner Survey is data from Simmons Market Research National Consumer Fall 2018 Study, with a sample of approximately 12,500 pet owners. Primary research also includes interviews with pet market experts, participation in and attendance at pet industry events including Global Pet Expo and Petfood Forum, and extensive Internet canvassing. The estimates of market size and company performance are based on reported revenues of pet product manufacturers, retailers, and pet service providers. The report provides you with dozens of numerical tables and charts, as well as numerous photographs of new products, advertising, screenshots, and other images representing competition and trends across key channels.

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

AskVet

Chewy

CVS

HABRI

PetCo

PetCoach

PetInsuranceQuotes.com

PetIQ

PupBox.com

Rover

Thrive

Vet24Seven

Wag!

Walgreens

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0dkw0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900