C-RAD has received a large order for its SIGRT (Surface Image Guided Radiation Therapy) solution based on Catalyst HD™ and Sentinel 4DCT™ and related accessories from its distributor AEP International for two radiation therapy centers in Belgium.

The Catalyst™ system will be delivered with the complete software suite with modules for Respiratory Gating, Patient Setup and Positioning and Motion Monitoring. The C-RAD SIGRT solution provides a continuous monitoring of the patient during a treatment fraction. Patient motion above a clinically defined threshold will interrupt the treatment beam.

C-RAD Sentinel 4DCT is an easy-to-use, laser-based optical surface scanning system with functionality for 4D CT reconstruction and gated imaging in a CT room. It also provides reference images for patient positioning.

“We are proud that C-RAD has been selected as the supplier for the implementation of the SIGRT program. It is exciting to see the rapidly increasing adaption of our technology among clinical users in Belgium.” says Tim Thurn, CEO and President of C-RAD AB, “Surface tracking as a tool for radiation therapy treatment is already for certain cancer indications part of the standard treatment protocols.”

The value of the order is approximately 26 MSEK and includes the delivery of the systems and a service contract. Delivery and installation schedules are to be agreed in the coming weeks. C-RAD will update the market, once that information is available.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany, and C-RAD (Shanghai) Medical Devices Co Ltd. In China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

For further information:

Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com

This information is information that C-RAD AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 16:15 CET on December 31, 2019.

