Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter – the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.

The Company informs that on 31 December 2019 District Court of Vilnius City announced that it received the claim of the few minority shareholders of ESO asking to invalidate resolutions which were adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO on 4 December 2019.

The Court applied the temporary protection measures and suspended the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO until final decision in this civil case becomes effective.

ESO will analyze the decision of the Court and the reasoning and decide on further actions.

On 4 December 2019 the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO adopted the following resolutions:

1.Regarding delisting of the shares of Energijos skirstymo operatorius AB from trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

1.1. To delist all shares of Energijos skirstymo operatorius AB from trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

1.2. To approve the shareholder UAB Ignitis Group (legal entity code 301844044) as a person that will make an official tender offer to buy-in the shares of Energijos skirstymo operatorius AB that are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

1.3. To delegate the CEO of Energijos skirstymo operatorius AB, with the right of sub-delegation, with the task of performing all necessary actions and submitting all necessary documents to AB Nasdaq Vilnius for the purpose of delisting of the shares of Energijos skirstymo operatorius AB from trading on this regulated market.

