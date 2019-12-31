Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hope With Answers℠ podcast is a resource for patients and their families to learn from researchers and doctors on the front lines in the battle against lung cancer. Experts and lung cancer survivors weigh in on the latest treatments and research in an effort to find new ways of managing the disease.

Some of the topics in our new Hope With Answers℠ podcast include:

Stories of survival : patients who faced the grimmest of diagnoses, but are here today, to share their story of treatment, survival and how they are truly living each day with lung cancer.

: patients who faced the grimmest of diagnoses, but are here today, to share their story of treatment, survival and how they are truly living each day with lung cancer. Lung cancer experts: top doctors and lung cancer researchers from around the world share the latest in research and how to get the best possible care.

LCFA's mission is to fund new research to diagnose and treat lung cancer. To attract the best and the brightest to the field of lung cancer, LCFA funds grants for young investigators pursuing a long-term project over the course of multiple years. To date, more than $4 million in grant funding has been awarded to lung cancer researchers. Lung Cancer Foundation of America is leading the fight against lung cancer through funding innovative and transformative lung cancer research.

"There IS hope in the fight against lung cancer today," says LCFA co-founder and president Kim Norris. "Ten years ago I couldn't say that, but today I know so many wonderful people who are truly living their lives, and just happen to have lung cancer."

The Hope With Answers℠ podcast series expands on the Hope With Answers℠ videos, an innovative project that turns the tables on the traditional doctor-patient relationship by having lung cancer patients ask the questions, follow up for more details, and dig deeper into the latest topics, treatments, and research.

Diane Mulligan | PR Contact Lung Cancer Foundation of America 720.273.0927 dmulligan@mandccommunications.com