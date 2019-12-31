Reakiro will introduce three skin and body care products to the U.S. market the following products: 1. Goddess Sativa Nourishing Night Cream 2. Goddess Sativa Body Butter 3. Goddess Sativa Muscle Relief Cooling Gel

Reakiro will introduce four CBD supplements and three skin and body care products to the U.S. market the following products: 1. Full Spectrum, 5% CBD Oil 2. Full Spectrum, 15% CBD Oil 3. Full Spectrum CBD Spray with Peppermint 4. CBD Capsules with Black Pepper Extract 5. Goddess Sativa Nourishing Night Cream 6. Goddess Sativa Body Butter 7. Goddess Sativa Muscle Relief Cooling Gel. For more information, check out Reakiro’s CBD products at cbdreakiro.com.

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reakiro Europe’s dedication to the highest-quality CBD products is its core mission.

Reakiro accomplishes this goal by controlling 100 percent of all stages of production from farming to extraction to packaging.

“We are a ‘seed to sale’ manufacturer. We control the entire manufacturing process from choosing the seeds to packaging,” said Sam Kearley, head of sales for Reakiro Europe. “Our company’s mission is to create, develop, and supply the highest quality hemp-based products for our valued customers.”

The valued customers Kearley refers to will soon include the American consumer. Reakiro plans to bring its high-quality CBD oils, sprays, capsules and, skincare products to the U.S. market in 2020.

Kearley said the company started in 2016 with four entrepreneurial business professionals who foresaw the growth of the CBD industry. “We decided back then that we wanted to be the number one manufacturer and supplier of full-spectrum cannabinoid oils and hemp-based products.”

Reakiro’s main competitive advantage is its “seed to sale” business model.

Kearley said only a manufacturer who controls the entire process from seed to sale could guarantee the highest quality CBD products.

“We have to consider the entire process. We select the best flower strains which are grown only in Europe’s most favorable climates,” Kearley said, adding that in manufacturing Reakiro only uses ethanol-based extraction and refinement.

“Because of our entire process, we produce the finest and purest CBD oil in the world,” he said. “To guarantee the quality of the products, we have in-house and third-party testing,” he added.

Reakiro will introduce four CBD supplements and three skin and body care products to the U.S. markets:

Full Spectrum, 5% CBD Oil

Full Spectrum, 15% CBD Oil

Full Spectrum CBD Spray with Peppermint

CBD Capsules with Black Pepper Extract

Goddess Sativa Nourishing Night Cream

Goddess Sativa Body Butter

Goddess Sativa Muscle Relief Cooling Gel

Andrew Polin Reakiro Europe, Ltd 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com