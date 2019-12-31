Icelandair ehf. and the Icelandic Aircraft Mechanics Association (FVFI) have renewed their current collective-bargaining agreement until 31 December 2020. The salary increases in the collective-bargaining agreement are in line with other agreements made between labor unions and employer federations in 2019 (Icelandic: Lífskjarasamningar). FVFI will now present the collective-bargaining agreement to its members who will vote on the agreement.

