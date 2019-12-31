Irvine, CA, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS®) announces it has exceeded the 800th supported dental practice milestone today, with the opening of 11 new supported dental offices throughout the United States. This enormous milestone provides even more patients with the opportunity to receive modern dentistry with the latest, proven technology PDS-supported practices provide. The 800th supported practice, Lake Barcroft Dental Group, is located in Alexandria, Virginia. Lake Barcroft Dental Group, as well as all dental practices supported by Pacific Dental Services, provides patient-centric oral health care, including CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day dentistry, digital X-rays, laser, online scheduling, and the VELscope® Enhanced Oral Assessment System, among other technologies at the forefront of oral and whole-body health care. Furthermore, PDS-supported practices offer their patients a wide range of specialty services under one roof, such as Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Hygiene, and Pediatric Dentistry.

“The opening of our 800th supported dental office is an incredible achievement,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, CEO and Founder of Pacific Dental Services. “Our primary purpose is to support dentists so they can keep their patients healthier and happier. This remarkable accomplishment allows PDS to support even more dental practices throughout the country, so that more patients can get the holistic dentistry they need and want. We’re honored that so many owner dentists have trusted us to provide support services to them and their clinical practices. Although our support services network has expanded to 22 states, we remain uniquely local. Each PDS-supported owner dentist remains focused on providing comprehensive oral healthcare within their local neighborhood practice, one patient at a time.”

As thought leaders in the dental industry, since 1994 PDS has been committed to fostering a culture of Clinicians Leading Clinicians in Clinical Excellence®. For more than 25 years, their sole purpose has been to support dentists so they can create Healthier, Happier Patients®. PDS pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry, allowing dentists to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures. In fact, in May 2019, PDS announced its supported practices reached the 2 millionth CEREC CAD/CAM milestone, the first in the dental industry to hit this monumental landmark. “Same-day CEREC CAD/CAM technology is a huge differentiator for our supported practices, setting them apart from other providers. We’ve made significant investments to enhance the tools and resources for our supported practices, to empower them to provide the best dentistry possible to their patients,” said Mr. Thorne.

Lake Barcroft Dental Group, led by owner dentist Alex Sharifian, DDS, provides comprehensive oral health care to adult and pediatric patients. Practicing dentist, Aseel Mukbel, DDS, is committed to meeting her patients’ needs. “I’m thrilled we’re now able to provide patient-centric dentistry to the patients in Alexandria,” said Dr. Mukbel. “We’re also excited to be Pacific Dental Services’ 800th supported dental practice. PDS’ support allows us to offer our patients modern dentistry with CEREC CAD/CAM same-day dentistry, laser, online scheduling and more. We’re committed to providing our patients with the comprehensive dentistry they need.”

PDS-supported practices are committed to bringing awareness to their patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

Pacific Dental Services, which announced last summer that for the 14th time it has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine’s exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, is a leading dental support organization. Inc. Magazine has also named the company among the “Top Ten Heroes of the American Economy” in recognition of PDS’ ranking as one of the top job creators in the healthcare industry.

Although they are one of America’s fastest-growing private companies, the practices PDS supports strive to provide the Perfect Patient Experience ®, one person, one clinician, and one new office at a time.

###

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with 800 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

For more information, visit us at http://www.pacificdentalservices.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PacificDentalServices/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/293541/life/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pacificdental

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PacificDentalTV

Wendy Belleville Pacific Dental Services 7148458500 Wendy.Belleville@pacden.com