SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that it will hold a press conference as a part of the official CES 2020 Media Days, and hosted by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. The event is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6 at 2:00 p.m. PST at the Mandalay Bay.



A live stream of the event will be available on the AMD YouTube channel . An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event and can be found on the AMD YouTube channel .

