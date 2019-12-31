LAVAL, Quebec, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF), the leading real estate content marketing platform, today provides a corporate update.



Urbanimmersive announces payment of convertible debenture interests for the 6-months period ended December 31, 2019. Following the TSX Venture Exchange's approval, the Corporation has issued 3,777,091 common shares at a price of $0.06 per common share in settlement of a debt totaling $226,625 in favor of Convertible debenture holders. The Corporation has decided to issue the common shares in order to preserve its cash assets.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a content marketing platform for real estate professionals. The Corporation connects real estate professionals, photographers and writers in order to simplify and optimize original content production workflow. Urbanimmersive enables its customers to leverage their marketing investment while increasing productivity, competitiveness, their web visibility, consumer engagement with their brand and ultimately, their revenue.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

