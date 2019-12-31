VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: REO) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kainji Power Holding Limited ("KPHL") has received another interim dividend in respect of its investment in Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited (“MESL”) of US$420,000, bringing the total dividend income of KPHL from MESL since REO made its first investment in KPHL in September 2018 to $1,861,126.50.
About KPHL
KPHL is a single-purpose entity, 100% owned by REO since October 2019, that now holds two private equity stakes giving REO approximately 42.7MW of net operating capacity in quality hydropower assets:
Since REO made its first investment in KPHL in September 2018, KPHL has received over US$1.4 million in dividend income from its portfolio companies as follows:
About Reservoir Capital Corp.
REO’s current asset portfolio comprises minority indirect economic interests in clean power assets (currently 4 hydro power plants) representing 42.7 MW of net operating capacity. The Company currently has 529,347,377 shares outstanding following its most recent Olocorp acquisition (see other News Release dated December 31, 2019).
REO’s Vision & Mission is to assemble a balanced portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets in growing economies.
REO’s strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach shareholders of privately held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.
REO’s investment policy consists essentially in taking carefully selected minority economic interests in quality clean power assets in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.
Further Information
For more information on the Company, please visit www.reservoircapitalcorp.com. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of REO should be considered highly speculative. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of REO are included in REO's CSE Listing Statement and most recently filed quarterly report, each of which is filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The CSE have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
For any clarification, one may contact:
Lewis Reford
CEO, Reservoir Capital Corp.
Telephone: 416-399-2274
Email: ceo@reservoircap.team
NEITHER THE CSE NOR THE INVESTMENT INDUSTRY REGULATORY ORGANIZATION OF CANADA ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Reservoir Capital Corp.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
RCC.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: