VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: REO) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kainji Power Holding Limited ("KPHL") has received another interim dividend in respect of its investment in Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited (“MESL”) of US$420,000, bringing the total dividend income of KPHL from MESL since REO made its first investment in KPHL in September 2018 to $1,861,126.50.



About KPHL

KPHL is a single-purpose entity, 100% owned by REO since October 2019, that now holds two private equity stakes giving REO approximately 42.7MW of net operating capacity in quality hydropower assets:

a minority interest in MESL, the concessionaire of two leading Nigerian hydro power plants located at Kainji and Jebba on the Niger River with a combined operating capacity of 922MW; and a majority interest in Olocorp Nig Ltd which itself holds a minority interest in North South Power Company Ltd (“NSP”), the concessionaire of two important Nigerian hydro power plants located at Shiroro and Gurara, both on the Kaduna River, with a combined operating capacity of 630MW.

Since REO made its first investment in KPHL in September 2018, KPHL has received over US$1.4 million in dividend income from its portfolio companies as follows:

US$219,638 from MESL interim dividend declared in December 2018

US$332,626 from MESL interim dividend declared in March 2019

US$441,964 from MESL interim dividend declared in July 2019

US$420,000 from MESL interim dividend declared in December 2019

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO’s current asset portfolio comprises minority indirect economic interests in clean power assets (currently 4 hydro power plants) representing 42.7 MW of net operating capacity. The Company currently has 529,347,377 shares outstanding following its most recent Olocorp acquisition (see other News Release dated December 31, 2019).

REO’s Vision & Mission is to assemble a balanced portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets in growing economies.

REO’s strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach shareholders of privately held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.

REO’s investment policy consists essentially in taking carefully selected minority economic interests in quality clean power assets in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

Further Information

For more information on the Company, please visit www.reservoircapitalcorp.com.

