New York, NY, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange traded funds, today announced intentions to transfer the listings of the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) and the Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) from CBOE BXZ to NYSE Arca, Inc. on January 14, 2020.



The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) seeks to provide investors with exposure to the broad-based performance of the U.S. preferred securities market at an expense ratio that is nearly half the industry average. The fund tracks the ICE BofaML Diversified Core U.S. Preferred Securities Index.



The Global X S&P 500® Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) aims to provide investors with exposure to U.S. equity securities included in the S&P 500® Index that are among the top 200 of the index universe by dividend yield, and by adherence to a quality factor score. The fund tracks the S&P 500® Quality High Dividend Index.



The funds will continue to trade as normal on CBOE until the transfer takes place.



ABOUT GLOBAL X



Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 70 ETF strategies, and is supported by in-depth, openly available Research & Insights, along with professionally constructed ETF Model Portfolios and Practice Management Tools designed to support financial advisors. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Media Contact:



Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler

Dukas Linden Public Relations

frank@dlpr.com / stephanie@dlpr.com

(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535



Disclosures:Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Preferred stock is subject to many of the risks associated with debt securities, including interest rate risk. In addition, preferred stock may not pay a dividend, an issuer may suspend payment of dividends on preferred stock at any time, and in certain situations, an issuer may call or redeem its preferred stock or convert it to common stock. High yielding stocks are often speculative, high-risk investments. These companies can be paying out more than they can support and may reduce their dividends or stop paying dividends at any time, which could have a material adverse effect on the stock price of these companies and the Fund’s performance. PFFD is non-diversified.There is no guarantee dividends will be paid. Companies may reduce or eliminate dividends at any time. QDIV is non-diversified.Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Global X NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the Mid-Point between the Bid and Ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s summary or full prospectuses, which may be obtained by calling 1.888.493.8631, or by visiting globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by BofA Merrill Lynch, nor does BofA Merrill Lynch make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with BofA Merrill Lynch. (BofA Merrill Lynch indexes are “as is”. BofA Merrill Lynch makes no representations or warranties and disclaims all liability arising from the BofA Merrill Lynch indexes or their use.)





