Black Hawk, Colo, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generous gamblers at Monarch Casino Resort Spa donated a total of $1,926.40 to local and national charities during 2019 thanks to donation modules that make it easy.



Monarch Casino is a long-time supporter of the American Cancer Society of Colorado, which received $450.21. Several additional local and national charities received a total of $1,476.19.

“The community supports us in such a fantastic way and we are honored to help give back through wonderful non-profits helping people and changing lives around the state,” said David Farahi, Chief Operating Officer of Monarch Casino Resort Spa.

So, how do the donations work? If you win $299.68 on a slot machine, you can donate the 68 cents from your winnings to any of the eligible charities. Slot machine manufacturing company Everi makes it easy for winners to cash out at a kiosk, decide which charity to donate the spare change to, and the machine handles the rest!

