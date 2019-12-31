Denver, Colo., Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We live in an uncertain world where crises can impact our brand, reputation or business in a split second. It can feel overwhelming and not worth the effort to even develop a crisis management plan because there are so many areas where you could be hit. M&C Communications has developed the Brand Protection Tool™ to help you focus on your three most vulnerable areas, so you can make the most of your crisis management plans.
The M&C Communications’ Brand Protection Tool™ helps you to start thinking through the unthinkable: likely crisis scenarios and how your response can help protect your business. Think of it as insurance that protects your brand.
The Brand Protection Tool™ is a 3-step process:
It isn’t always the obvious problem that can cause a reputation snafu. The more you think about a plan, the more flexible and prepared you will be when one of these events happens. M&C Communications can help you create a crisis plan so you can exponentially increase your chances of successfully managing the crisis situation.
Diane Mulligan M&C Communications 720-273-0927 dmulligan@mandccommunications.com
