On January 1, 2020, a merger between Yokohama Reito Co., Ltd. ("Yokorei") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Alliance Seafoods Inc., the latter being the owner of 40,951,333 shares in Hofseth Biocare ASA, constituting 12.57% of the total number of shares, has become effective with Yokorei as the surviving entity.

As a result thereof, Yokorei has assumed ownership of the shares and thus become the owner of a total of 40,951,333 shares in Hofseth Biocare ASA, constituting 12.57% of the total number of shares and votes issued by the company.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.