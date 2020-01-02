Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

02 01 2020

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Funding Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that, further to the Company’s announcement of 18 December 2019 regarding the funding update, the Company has submitted a drawdown request for the First Tranche Issuance to Atlas Capital Markets Limited in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bond Issuance Deed.

**ENDS**

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc, is an AIM listed mining company with mines in Romania and Zimbabwe focused on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is now currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine and the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe.

Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance.

