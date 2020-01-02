Duluth, GA, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR125: Loose Parts: Incorporating Found Objects and Open-Ended Materials into the Classroom as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users January 1-31, 2020.

According to Lisa Daly and Miriam Beloglovsky, authors of the book Loose Parts: Inspiring Play in Young Children, loose parts are “alluring, beautiful, found objects and materials that children can move, manipulate, control, and change while they play.” Here are a few additional features of loose parts:

They come with no specific set of directions and can be used alone or combined with other materials

They can be turned into whatever children desire

They promote social competence as they support creativity and innovation

Open-ended loose parts, such as items from nature, have multiple outcomes. They can become anything the child wants them to be. Loose parts can be combined with traditional learning materials to promote a wide variety of developmental skills. The versatility of loose parts provides children with endless ways to create. Combining loose part materials will expand the learning possibilities of these experiences.

The use of loose parts can support children in their physical development – both in large motor skills (the way they use their arms and legs) and fine motor skills (hands and fingers). Teachers can help children progress in these skills by giving them plentiful opportunities to use different equipment and materials. Providing materials that require a child to practice their pincer grasp or adding tree stumps to your outside area gives children a chance to explore new materials and build on physical skills.

Children prefer materials that give them the opportunity to be creative, be curious and be independent. One of the most effective ways to encourage this is to incorporate materials in your classroom that support children's natural curiosity. In this course, participants will explore theory, implementation and ways to include loose parts into their curriculum in developmentally appropriate ways. After this course, participants will have the tools and strategies to embark on their own loose parts journey that will benefit children's learning on all levels.

“ECE professionals will benefit from the content of this course as they deepen their understanding of the benefits of loose parts exploration in early learning environments,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “By implementing loose parts exploration in the classroom, teachers will be adding another curriculum and child engagement strategy to their practice. Children will also benefit from these open ended experiences as they strengthen their creativity, problem-solving skills and critical thinking abilities.”

CUR125: Loose Parts: Incorporating Found Objects and Open-Ended Materials into the Classroom to is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

